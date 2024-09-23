ITBP Invites Applications From 10th Pass Candidates For 545 Positions, Check Details

ITBP Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has announced 545 vacancies for the post of Constable (Driver) as part of its 2024 recruitment drive. The positions fall under the General Central Service Group C (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) category, with a pay scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs. 69,100, as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The application process will begin on October 8, with a deadline set for November 6. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a 10th pass or equivalent certificate from a recognised board.

A valid heavy vehicle driving license is required.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be between 21 and 27 years of age.

ITBP Constable Driver Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

Go to the official website.

On the homepage, select the ITBP Recruitment 2024 link.

Enter the required details.

Submit the application form and required documents.

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details on educational qualifications and eligibility, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.