ITBP CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Notification For 345 Vacancies Out, Check Details

ITBP CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started accepting applications for the positions of Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer, and Medical Officer in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Vacancy Details

Super Specialist Medical Officers: 5 posts

Specialist Medical Officers: 176 posts

Medical Officers: 164 posts

The notification states: "Upon joining, a candidate shall be governed by the Act and Rules, as amended from time to time, applicable to the organization to which they are allotted after selection. Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad as per the requirements of service. Upon appointment, candidates shall be entitled to pension benefits according to the 'New Restructured Defined Contributory Pension Scheme' applicable to new entrants in Central Government Services, effective from January 1, 2004."

Candidates whose online applications are accepted will receive an e-admit card with details of the date, time, and venue for 'Documentation & Interview' by a designated Board of Officers at specified centers. This will be followed by Physical Standard Tests (PST) and Medical Examination Tests (MET) to evaluate their suitability for appointment in CAPFs & AR.

Age Limit