Advertisement

ITBP CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Notification For 345 Vacancies Out, Check Details

Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad as per the requirements of service.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
ITBP CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Notification For 345 Vacancies Out, Check Details
Eligible candidates can apply by visiting official website.

ITBP CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started accepting applications for the positions of Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer, and Medical Officer in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Vacancy Details

Super Specialist Medical Officers: 5 posts  
Specialist Medical Officers: 176 posts  
Medical Officers: 164 posts  

The notification states: "Upon joining, a candidate shall be governed by the Act and Rules, as amended from time to time, applicable to the organization to which they are allotted after selection. Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad as per the requirements of service. Upon appointment, candidates shall be entitled to pension benefits according to the 'New Restructured Defined Contributory Pension Scheme' applicable to new entrants in Central Government Services, effective from January 1, 2004."

Candidates whose online applications are accepted will receive an e-admit card with details of the date, time, and venue for 'Documentation & Interview' by a designated Board of Officers at specified centers. This will be followed by Physical Standard Tests (PST) and Medical Examination Tests (MET) to evaluate their suitability for appointment in CAPFs & AR.

Age Limit 

  • Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command): Maximum age limit is 50 years as of the application closing date  
  • Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): Maximum age limit is 40 years as of the application closing date  
  • Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): Maximum age limit is 30 years as of the application closing date  
     
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ITBP CAPF, ITBP CAPF 2024, ITBP CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2024
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains Results 2024 Released, Check Details
ITBP CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Notification For 345 Vacancies Out, Check Details
IIT Delhi Launches Certificate Programme In Technology And AI Leadership, Check Details
Next Article
IIT Delhi Launches Certificate Programme In Technology And AI Leadership, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com