ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration For 345 Vacancies Ends On November 14

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is set to close the application window for the recruitment of Group 'A' post of Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), and others on November 14. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 345 vacancies, 5 positions for Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command), 176 for Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant) and 164 for Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant).

ITBP CAPF MO Posts: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Select the new user registration tab on the homepage

Register yourself using your details

Login with your details and fill out the application form

Save the application form

Take a printout for future use

Selection Process

The selected process involves an interview followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination Test (MET).