ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration For 345 Vacancies Ends On November 14

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is set to close the application window for the recruitment of Group 'A' post of Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), and others on November 14. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 345 vacancies, 5 positions for Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command), 176 for Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant) and 164 for Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant).
ITBP CAPF MO Posts: Steps To Apply
- Go to the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
- Select the new user registration tab on the homepage
- Register yourself using your details
- Login with your details and fill out the application form
- Save the application form
- Take a printout for future use
Selection Process
The selected process involves an interview followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination Test (MET).