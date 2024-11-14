Advertisement

ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration For 345 Vacancies Ends On November 14

ITBP CAPF MO Registration 2024: The selected process involves an interview followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination Test (MET).

Read Time: 1 min
Share
ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration For 345 Vacancies Ends On November 14
ITBP CAPF MO Registration 2024: The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 345 vacancies.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is set to close the application window for the recruitment of Group 'A' post of Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), and others on November 14. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 345 vacancies, 5 positions for Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command), 176 for Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant) and 164 for Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant). 

ITBP CAPF MO Posts: Steps To Apply 

  • Go to the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
  • Select the new user registration tab on the homepage
  • Register yourself using your details
  • Login with your details and fill out the application form
  • Save the application form
  • Take a printout for future use

Selection Process

The selected process involves an interview followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination Test (MET).

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ITBP CAPF MO Registration, ITBP CAPF MO Registration Deadline, Education News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com