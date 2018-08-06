Officer Recruitment At India Post Payments Bank Limited

IPPB Recruitment 2018 For Officer Post; How To Apply

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB), Department of Post has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Officer (Scale II, III, IV and V) in finance, HR, internal audit, operations and related fields. The last date to apply is August 15, 2018. A total of 58 vacancies are available for recruitment. 'The selected candidates will be on probation for a period of 1 year from the date of Joining. Their confirmation in IPPB's service will be decided in terms of the provision of the IPPB(Officers) Service rule,' reads the official notification.

Candidates can check details of the recruitment at ippbonline.com. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD category shall have to pay Rs 150 towards application fee and other candidates shall have to pay Rs 750.

IPPB will conduct assessment, group discussion/ online test and interview to select candidates for the post.

IPPB will consider educational qualifications obtained from recognized Universities or Institutes recognized by the Government of India. However, 'candidates, who are awaiting their results of the qualifying examination OR who have not passed the qualifying examination on or before 01.08.2018 are not eligible,' it clarifies about the eligibility criteria.

Also Read:

DRDO-CEPTAM Announces Recruitment For Graduate, Diploma Candidates

Advertisement

Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment At IOCL, Paradip Refinery

RITES To Recruit For Engineer, Manager Posts; 30 Vacancies

Job Opportunities At Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited

Click here for more Jobs News