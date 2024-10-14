IPPB Executive Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 344 Vacancies, Check Details

IPPB Executive Recruitment 2024: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has started the registration process for Executive posts for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, ippbonline.com.

The official notification reads: "IPPB requires 344 Gramin Dak Sevaks on engagement from DoP to perform direct sales and related activities at various offices of the Bank as per the requirements of the Bank. The GDS on engagement with IPPB will play a key role in lead generation, direct sales, coordination, and generation of business through the Business Correspondent arrangement between DoP and IPPB."

Candidates can register online, including editing or modifying the application, until October 31, 2024.

Application Fee

Aspirants are required to pay a fee of Rs 750.

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 20 and 35 years of age as of September 01, 2024.

Minimum Educational Qualification

Candidates should be graduates in any discipline (Regular/Distance Learning) from a University/Institution/Board recognized by the Government of India or approved by a Government Regulatory Body.

Minimum Experience

Candidates must have a minimum of 2 years of experience as a Gramin Dak Sevak.

Salary

Selected candidates will be paid a lump sum amount of Rs 30,000 per month, inclusive of statutory deductions and contributions.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected based on the percentage of marks obtained in their graduation. The Bank, however, reserves the right to conduct Online Tests.

Documents Required