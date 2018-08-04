Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment At IOCL, Paradip Refinery

Government Jobs; IOCL Recruitment 2018 For Junior Engineering Assistant Posts; 43 Vacancies

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Paradip Refinery, Odisha has invited applications for recruitment to 43 posts of Junior Engineering Assistant. Online application submission portal is open till August 21, 2018. IOCL will conduct written test in September 2018; exact exam date will be notified later through an official notification. Selected candidates will be appointed in the pay scale of Rs 11900-32000. Applicants need to have required educational qualification and one year of relevant work experience and must be in the age group of 18-26 years as on July 31, 2018.

Candidates shall have to submit the hardcopy of the application form along with supporting documents before August 30, 2018.

Candidates with Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery and Petrochemical Engineering/ B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry)/ Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering are eligible to apply.

Details of the recruitment is available at the official website iocl.com.

