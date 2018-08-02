BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Notification Released @ Bpsc.bih.nic.in, Registration Starts Tomorrow

BPSC notification has been released on the official website of the commission, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 64th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) 2018 notification or Bihar Civil Services notification has been released. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) notification has been released on the official website of the commission, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) 2018 registration will begin on the BPSC official website from August 3 and it will continue till August 20.

The commission has said in a notification that the final results of 56 and 59 Combined Competitive Examinations will be released on the second week of August.

It will release the 60 and 62 Combined Competitive Examinations mains written results on the first week of September while the 63th prelims exam results will be out in second week of September, said the notification.

BPSC Recruitment 2018: How to Apply

BPSC Civil Services 2018: 64th Combined Competitive Exam Notification @ Bpsc.bih.nic.in; Application Start on August 3

The application form link will be activated from August 3, 2018.

Candidates would first need to register themselves at the BPSC portal.

Advertisement

After the registration, the online link to submit application fee will be activated on the next day at 11 am. According to the notification, the online application link will also be activated on the next day at 11 am after the fee payment.

BPSC 64th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) 2018: Important Dates

Registration starts: August 3, 2018

Registration ends: August 20, 2018

Online Payment ends on: August 24, 2018

Last date for submission of online application: 31 August 2018

According to the BPSC notification, a candidate who is planning to apply for the vacancies announced by the commission should be graduate or equivalent from a recognized University.

Click here for more Jobs News

