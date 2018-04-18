BPSC 60th And 62nd Common Combined Main Examination Admit Card Released The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main examination.

Share EMAIL PRINT BPSC 60th And 62nd Common Combined Main Examination Admit Card Released New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main examination. The Main examination for the 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main Examination will be held on April 27, 28, and 29 and on May 4, 2018. The admit cards will not be sent via post and candidates will need to download their admit card from the official BPSC website only. The detailed instruction to download the admit cards is also available on the website and candidates are advised to follow each step provided in the download instruction.



How to download BPSC 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main Examination Admit Card?



Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step two: Click on the 'Apply Online' tab on the left hand side and then click on 'BPSC Online Application'.

Step three: Enter your user name /Id and password in the login page.

Step four: Enter the captcha code and click on Login.

Step five: This will lead you to Dashboard. There click on Main Admit Card Download Link.

Step six: In the next page, again enter the captcha code provided and download your main exam admit card.



Take print out of the admit card on an A4 size paper. There are two pages to the admit card. One will contain the details of the candidate and exam venue, date and time information, the other page will have exam day instructions for candidates. Make sure to go through exam day instructions carefully.



