Indian Oil Announces Jobs For Diploma Engineers, Graduates

The last date to apply for the IOCL job is August 31.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited application for engagement of technical and non-technical apprentices at its locations in states of Eastern India (West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam). The registration window for the recruitment will close on August 31.

A total of 176 vacancies have been notified by the IOCL.

Candidates with ITI certificate are eligible to apply for certain posts. Diploma engineers and graduates are eligible to apply for technician apprentice and trade apprentice (Accountant) posts, respectively.

Applicants must be within 18-24 years of age as on July 31, 2019.

IOCL would select candidates on the basis of written test, which will be conducted with objective type multiple choice questions.

Candidates should note that the last date for submission of application has been extended till August 31, as per the notification released in the current weekly edition of Employment News. In the first notification, the last date was August 18.

Additionally, IOCL has also notified that the written test will be held on September 8. The admit cards, for candidates who will be shortlisted to take the exam, will be released on September 3.

The result of the written test will be declared on September 16.

