IOCL Recruitment 2018: Apply For Non-Executive Technical Vacancies In Pipeline Division

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited application from eligible candidates for filling non-executive technical vacancies in various locations of Pipelines Division. There are a total of 32 vacancies which includes Engineering Assistant (Grade IV) and Technical Attendant (Grade I). The application process has begun and will end on January 15, 2018. The selection of candidates will be on the basis of a written test and Skill/ Proficiency/ Physical Test (SPPT). The written test will be tentatively held on February 11, 2018.



Eligibility



Candidates applying for Engineering Assistant (Grade IV) must have a full time three year diploma in a relevant discipline or two years diploma through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration.



Candidates applying for Technical Attendant (Grade I) must be class 10th pass and should have ITI pass from a government recognized institute in specified ITI trades and should possess Trade Certificate/ National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by SCVT/NCVT.



Candidates should not be younger than 18 years and older than 26 years as on December 26, 2017.



Application Process



The candidate must have an active email id and mobile number which must be valid for the next one year. The candidate should have scanned copy of colour photograph (Size: between 20-50 KB in JPG Format) and signature in black ink (Size: between 10-30 KB in JPG Format) etc. ready before starting to fill in the application.



Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply on the IOCL Pipelines recruitment website: https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in/. The last date to complete application process is January 15, 2018. The admit cards for successful applicants will be available for download from January 25 to February 11, 2018.



Click here for more



