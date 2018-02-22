No Hike In Railways' Exam Fee, Those Who Appear To Get Refund: Piyush Goyal

There was no hike in the examination fee for the railways jobs, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said yesterday.

Jobs | Updated: February 22, 2018 15:10 IST
New Delhi:  After several aspirants went online with complaints of four times increase in the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) jobs' fee, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said yesterday that there was no hike in the examination fee for the ongoing recruitment process. Addressing the concerns of the candidates who are set to apply for more than 89,000 posts, for which the national transporter had advertised recently, the minister said the exam fee was fixed at Rs 250 for the exempted categories and Rs 500 for the general category to ensure that only serious candidates applied.

Exempted categories include SC/ST, ex-serviceman, PWDs, female, transgender, minorities and economically backward class.

Ministry of Railways, through its RRBs, has announced one of the world's largest recruitment processes for 89409 posts in Group C Level I & Level II Categories recently. Online applications have been invited for posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, and Carpenter), Track maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman and Porter.


According to the RRB notifications available online, in last four years, Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician categories saw an increase of more than 1000 per cent. No examination fee was notified for SC/ST, ex-servicemen, persons with disability, women, minorities and economically backward candidates having annual family income less than 50,000 when RRB released its 2014 notification.

RRB Recruitment For More Than 89,000 Vacancies; Check Important Dates Here

For other candidates, the examination fee was Rs 40 then.

Last year too, those in the exempted category appeared in the exam for free, while the general category candidates had to pay Rs 100.

"I want to make it clear that the hike in the fees is because we realised that many people fill the form and then do not turn up for the exams," said the minister. 
"The government spends a lot of money on the exams. So, those who appear will get their fee refunded. Those who have paid Rs 250 will be refunded the entire amount and those who have paid Rs 500 will be refunded Rs 400. So, in effect, there is no hike. We want only the serious candidates to appear in the exams," Mr Goyal said.
This RRB recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class 10 & ITI for Group C Level I posts & Class 10 & ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering for Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians and aspire to join Indian Railways.

Indian Railways JobsRRB Jobs

