No Hike In Railways' Exam Fee, Those Who Appear To Get Refund: Piyush Goyal

Exempted categories include SC/ST, ex-serviceman, PWDs, female, transgender, minorities and economically backward class.
Ministry of Railways, through its RRBs, has announced one of the world's largest recruitment processes for 89409 posts in Group C Level I & Level II Categories recently. Online applications have been invited for posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, and Carpenter), Track maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman and Porter.
According to the RRB notifications available online, in last four years, Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician categories saw an increase of more than 1000 per cent. No examination fee was notified for SC/ST, ex-servicemen, persons with disability, women, minorities and economically backward candidates having annual family income less than 50,000 when RRB released its 2014 notification.
RRB Recruitment For More Than 89,000 Vacancies; Check Important Dates Here
For other candidates, the examination fee was Rs 40 then.
Last year too, those in the exempted category appeared in the exam for free, while the general category candidates had to pay Rs 100.
"I want to make it clear that the hike in the fees is because we realised that many people fill the form and then do not turn up for the exams," said the minister.
We protest against RRB group D recruitment process. Injustice all Non-ITI, age limit, and exam fee. pic.twitter.com/LBDwg4I5bh- Debarshi Pal (@DebarshiPal4) February 13, 2018
"The government spends a lot of money on the exams. So, those who appear will get their fee refunded. Those who have paid Rs 250 will be refunded the entire amount and those who have paid Rs 500 will be refunded Rs 400. So, in effect, there is no hike. We want only the serious candidates to appear in the exams," Mr Goyal said.
@PiyushGoyal sir tweet ke liya mafi chata hu ... sri UPSC and ssc ke application fee 100 rs Or RRB group D ke liya 500 rs q??? Ak poor student kayse varega from???- shuvhankar (@shuvhankar93) February 12, 2018
This RRB recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class 10 & ITI for Group C Level I posts & Class 10 & ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering for Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians and aspire to join Indian Railways.
