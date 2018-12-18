Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2019: Online Application Begins; How To Apply

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2018: Online Application Begins; How To Apply

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Indian Navy has begun the online registration process for 3,400 Sailor vacancies. Based on the eligibility criteria, candidates will have the option to apply to either Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) or Matric Recruits (MR). The tentative date for the recruitment examination is in February 2019. Candidates have a very small window in which to complete the application process, that is candidates must apply till December 30, 2018.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2018: How to apply?

Step one: Go to official website for Indian Navy Recruitment: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the recruitment link visible under the 'Current Events' tab.

Step three: In the new window, on the right hand of the page, you will find 'Apply Online' link.

Step four: Click on 'Register' link and follow the steps given.

A candidate would need either a government issued photo id number or their aadhaar number in order to register. After registration, candidates can login again to their account and complete the application process.

Earlier the Navy was expected to start the application process on December 14, 2018 but the process was postponed and has finally begun now.

The final dates for the recruitment exam and the admit cards for the exam will be released on the 'Join Indian Navy' website in due course of time.

