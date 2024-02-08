Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins, Check Details

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Applicants must fall within the age range of 17 to 21 years.

The Indian Army commenced the application process for the next recruitment rally of Agniveers on Thursday with a deadline set for March 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes written and physical tests.

The written examination is scheduled for April, following which successful candidates will proceed to undergo physical tests.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants must fall within the age range of 17 to 21 years to be eligible for participation in the recruitment drive.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Qualification Required

For Agniveer General Duty positions, a minimum of Class 10 qualification is required, while for Tradesmen roles, a minimum of Class 8 qualification is necessary.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Required documents/information for application

Class 10 pass certificate. (Ensure that the provided details match exactly with those on the matric certificate: name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth).

Valid personal email address

Mobile number

Domicile details including state, district, and tehsil/block (mandatory only for JCO/OR enrolment application).

Scanned passport-size photograph

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Scroll down and select the 'Agniveer Apply/Login' link.

If you're a new user, register yourself; otherwise, log in using your username and password.

Complete all the necessary fields, make the payment, and then click submit.

Download the completed exam form.

Print a copy of the form for your records.

Under the Agnipath programme, recruits will receive a starting in-hand salary of Rs 21,000 during their initial year of service, with incremental increases annually. Additionally, upon completion of four years of service, they will receive a "Seva Nidhi" package totaling Rs 10,04,000 upon exit. Following the four-year term, 25 per cent of Agniveers may secure permanent positions based on organisational needs.