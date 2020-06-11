India Post Releases GDS Selection List For Uttar Pradesh Circle

India Post has announced GDS result for Uttar Pradesh circle

India Post has released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result for Uttar Pradesh circle. India Post had announced 3951 posts for Uttar Pradesh circle and 3949 candidates have been selected. Result of 2 candidates has been withheld. The names of selected candidates are available on the official recruitment portal, 'appost.in'.

The final selection of shortlisted candidates is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority.

Candidates have been selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on the basis of merit in class 10 board exam. No weightage was given to any higher educational qualification.

Candidates who have been selected for the post of GDS Branch Post master (BPM) are required to provide accommodation for Branch post office after selection but before engagement.

Meanwhile, India Post is in the process of accepting applications for GDS recruitment in the Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand circles. For Haryana circle, India Post has announced 608 posts, 2834 posts for Madhya Pradesh circle, and 724 posts for Uttarakhand circle.

India Post, also, recently released the result for Maharashtra circle for which it had announced 3650 vacant posts.

India Post is also in the process of preparing result for West Bengal Cycle II GDS recruitment for which 2021 posts were notified and for Assam circle for which 919 posts were notified.

