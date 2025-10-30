Wi-Fi, Selfie Point: A Look At Bengaluru's Gen Z-Themed Post Office

India Post unveiled Karnataka's first Gen Z-themed post office at Acharya Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, marking a significant step towards engaging the younger generation and reimagining the role of post offices in the digital age.

The Gen Z Post Office aims to serve as a social and functional space where young people can access postal services while spending time with friends.

The initiative reflects India Post's broader transformation from traditional services to modern, digital-driven platforms.

The post office features colourful interiors, full Wi-Fi connectivity, a selfie point, and student-designed decor, allowing the space to reflect the tastes and preferences of Generation Z. Students were given the opportunity to plan and design the interiors, ensuring the facility resonates with their generation's mood and lifestyle.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka, K Prakash, told ANI that the postal department is undergoing a nationwide transformation to align with changing business models and consumer behaviour.

"So you can just imagine the kind of journey we have undertaken. There's a lot of transformation that is happening all over the country in terms of new businesses coming, the way businesses are done, social media, etc. So India Post also has to change. And with the leadership of Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia. He has spearheaded this kind of transformation," Prakash said.

He added that India Post has transitioned from conventional services such as letters and money orders to digital banking, logistics, and e-commerce. "We have changed from post offices to digital platforms, from money order things to digital banking, and also from letters to logistics and e-commerce," he said.

Explaining the rationale behind the Gen Z Post Office concept, Prakash said students are the future drivers of economic growth and innovation. "So we want to showcase our transformation, which will synergise with their kind of activities, which they will undertake. And that is why we have designed this kind of concept, Gen Z Post Office, where the interiors, etc., are designed by the students themselves in whichever way they want. For example, you can see these beautifully designed interiors, and then there's a bookshelf," he noted.

The facility also includes a reading area, cafe-style seating, and additional wellness and physical activity spaces, including a physiotherapy lab, making it more than a conventional post office.

"There is also a gym, along with other services, physical activities, treatment, and more. It's not a post office you come and there's an old type of post office. It's a kind of a meeting point, connecting the new generation to the postal services," Prakash said, adding that the initiative is expected to be rolled out across campuses nationwide.

