India Post To Recruit Over 4,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks In Haryana, Uttarakhand, MP

Gramin Dak Sevaks are Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak.

India Post has invited applications for recruitment to 4,155 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Of the total number of vacancies 608 posts are in Haryana postal circle, 2834 in Madhya Pradesh and 724 in Uttarakhand. 'The minimum and maximum of age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively as on 08.06.2020 the date of notification of the vacancies,' reads the job notice released by India Post.

Candidates who have secondary school examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) are eligible for this job.

Proficiency in local language is also required for this job. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India, the notification also reads.

