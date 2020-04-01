India Post Announces GDS Result For Maharashtra Circle

India Post has announced GDS result for Maharashtra circle

India Post has released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result for Maharashtra circle. India Post had announced 3650 posts for Maharashtra circle and 3641 candidates have been selected. Result of 9 candidates has been withheld. The names of selected candidates are available on the official recruitment portal, 'appost.in'.

The final selection of shortlisted candidates is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority.

Candidates have been selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on the basis of merit in class 10 board exam. No weightage was given to any higher educational qualification.

Candidates who have been selected for the post of GDS Branch Post master (BPM) are required to provide accommodation for Branch post office after selection but before engagement.

Candidates who had applied for GDS recruitment in Maharashtra circle, were anxiously waiting for the selection list and had also tweeted to India Post enquiring about the prospective result date. The national postal network, in response had said that the result will be announced after the due procedure is over.

Meanwhile, India Post is in the process of accepting applications for GDS recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh circle for cycle II. The GDS result for 919 posts advertised under the Assam circle and West Bengal circle (cycle II) is awaited.

