Date Not Decided Yet: India Post On Maharashtra GDS Result

The Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment result for Maharashtra postal circle is yet to be announced. Candidates have been asking the postal department for the GDS result date to which it says that the result is under process.

Result is under process, will be declared after the due process is completed. Exact date is not yet declared, said India Post through this Twitter handle in response to the queries of candidates.

To another query the national postal network said the result procedure is being expedited. "Result will be declared after completion of due procedures which is being expedited. Kindly bear with us. Kindly visit the website https://appost.in/gdsonline/ for latest updates on results, it said in response to a candidate's query.

GDS recruitment in Maharashtra was notified in November. A total of 3650 vacancies in Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevaks will be filled through this recruitment. This the second cycle of GDS recruitment, in Maharashtra circle, for which 10th pass candidates from Maharashtra and Goa had participated.

The result for Assam circle is also pending. A total of 919 posts will be filled through this recruitment.

Recently India Post has released GDS results for Kerala, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal circles.

Meanwhile, the second GDS recruitment in West Bengal circle has begun. Applications can be submitted till March 18.

