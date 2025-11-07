Dutch Woman Says Those Pretending To Hate India 'Secretly Obsessed' With It: 'Deep Down They Fear'

A Dutch woman currently living in India has revealed the reason behind the recent rise in 'anti-India' sentiment on social media. Content creator Ivana Perkovic, who hails from Amsterdam but has been living in Mumbai, said those pretending to hate India were fearful that they might end up liking the country if they attempted to delve deeper into the culture.

"Personally, I lost my heart to India about 10 years ago. Seeing the hate India gets, I do often wonder if it's really hate or maybe? Just maybe? It's a secret obsession with a world that's so different than your own," said Perkovic in an Instagram video.

"Maybe the people who pretend to hate India, deep down inside, fear how their world would change once they taste Indian food, experience Indian hospitality and actually enjoy the presence of cows in the road because honestly, if they truly weren't impressed, why are they talking about India all the time."

Perkovic highlighted India's diverse landscapes, unique cuisine, and vibrant culture as reasons for both admiration and misunderstanding by outsiders.

"It has one of the most unique cuisines in the world. Landscape-wise, it's home to the Himalayas, white pristine beaches, deserts and jungles. It's also one of the most colourful nations in the world," said Perkovic.

"But having an extremely unique culture that is quite the opposite of Western-centred cultures, it causes much rage in people simply because it's a world completely different from their own."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | British Family's Vande Bharat Train Journey Experience Viral: 'These Tickets Cost Us...'

'It's Jealousy'

As the video went viral, social media users agreed with Perkovic's assessment that it was 'jealousy' fuelling the anti-India campaign.

"We loved India so much. We have seen parts of the north and the south. I so want to go back!!!! Hopefully soon," said one user while another added: "It's jealousy! Cause the Indians that come to the US are normally super successful!"

A third commented: 'India has a deep soul and spirit which is not explicable in words. One has to experience with an open heart and mind for oneself. Love this post"

A fourth said: "Yes! I can't stand the hate towards India and I feel that people simply hate for the purpose of hating. I can't wait to visit one day, I'd definitely give it a try."