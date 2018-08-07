Apply For Junior Engineer, Teacher, Other Posts At IIT Bombay

Online application for the recruitment can be submitted at the official website of IIT Bombay at iitb.ac.in. The last date to apply is August 31, 2018.

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2018 For Engineer, Teacher, Other Posts

New Delhi: 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the various non-teaching posts. Online application for the recruitment can be submitted at the official website of IIT Bombay at iitb.ac.in. The last date to apply is August 31, 2018.

Vacancy Details

  • Technical Superintendent (Contract): 1 post
  • Junior Engineer (Contract): 1 post
  • Junior Trained Graduate Teacher (Contract): 1 post for Marathi language
  • Primary Teacher (Contract): 1 post for Marathi language
  • Pre-Primary Teacher (Contract): 1 post
  • Junior Mechanic (Contract): 3 posts
  • Junior Lab Assistant (Contract): 1 post
  • Software Engineer (temporary: 'The incumbent shall not have claim on any regular position and shall not bestow any of the privileges (housing and other benefits) available to regular employees of IIT Bombay'): 3 posts

Details of the job can be found here.

