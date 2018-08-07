Apply For Junior Engineer, Teacher, Other Posts At IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2018 For Engineer, Teacher, Other Posts

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the various non-teaching posts. Online application for the recruitment can be submitted at the official website of IIT Bombay at iitb.ac.in. The last date to apply is August 31, 2018.

Vacancy Details

Technical Superintendent (Contract): 1 post

Junior Engineer (Contract): 1 post

Junior Trained Graduate Teacher (Contract): 1 post for Marathi language

Primary Teacher (Contract): 1 post for Marathi language

Pre-Primary Teacher (Contract): 1 post

Junior Mechanic (Contract): 3 posts

Junior Lab Assistant (Contract): 1 post

Software Engineer (temporary: 'The incumbent shall not have claim on any regular position and shall not bestow any of the privileges (housing and other benefits) available to regular employees of IIT Bombay'): 3 posts

Details of the job can be found here.

Also Read:

Officer Recruitment At India Post Payments Bank Limited

TNPSC To Recruit For Senior Chemist Post

Advertisement

DRDO-CEPTAM Announces Recruitment For Graduate, Diploma Candidates

Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment At IOCL, Paradip Refinery

Click here for more Jobs News