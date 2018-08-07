Apply For Junior Engineer, Teacher, Other Posts At IIT Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the various non-teaching posts. Online application for the recruitment can be submitted at the official website of IIT Bombay at iitb.ac.in. The last date to apply is August 31, 2018.
Vacancy Details
- Technical Superintendent (Contract): 1 post
- Junior Engineer (Contract): 1 post
- Junior Trained Graduate Teacher (Contract): 1 post for Marathi language
- Primary Teacher (Contract): 1 post for Marathi language
- Pre-Primary Teacher (Contract): 1 post
- Junior Mechanic (Contract): 3 posts
- Junior Lab Assistant (Contract): 1 post
- Software Engineer (temporary: 'The incumbent shall not have claim on any regular position and shall not bestow any of the privileges (housing and other benefits) available to regular employees of IIT Bombay'): 3 posts
Details of the job can be found here.
