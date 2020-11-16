IISc Administrative Assistant Recruitment Test On December 10

IISc will conduct the computer based test for Administrative Assistant selection on December 10.

The recruitment test for selection of Administrative Assistants in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will be held on December 10. A total of 85 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates will be selected based on written aptitude test and academic performance. The written aptitude test will be a computer-based MCQ test.

The test will be held between 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

The standard of questions will be of 10+2 or Class 12 level.

Exam Syllabus

Admit cards for the exam will be released before the end of this month, IISc has said.

"Call letters to attend the written test will be sent only to the eligible candidates and only by e-mail. Candidates are required to check their registered mail frequently. No correspondence will be made with applicants who are not eligible for the written test," IISc has mentioned in the notification.

IISc has released mock tests and sample papers for candidates who have registered their applications for the exam.

IISc Recruitment Test: Sample Papers, Mock Test Link

The recruitment was notified in October.

