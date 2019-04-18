IDBI Begins Online Application For SO Officer; Last Date April 30

IDBI had announced 120 vacancies for SO posts

IDBI bank will begin the online application process for Specialist cadre officer today and will conclude the application process on April 30, 2019. IDBI bank had earlier announced 120 Specialist cadre officer vacancies. Out of the 120 vacancies, 71 are for general category candidates, 6 for SC, 7 for ST, 30 for OBC, 6 for EWS, and 3 for PwD category candidates. The eligibility criteria, age limit, and selection process varies for different posts. The cut-off date for eligibility criteria is March 1, 2019.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2019: How to Apply?

Step one: Go to the careers portal on the official IDBI website: www.idbi.com/idbi-bank-careers.

Step two: Click on the current opening on the top left corner of the page.

Step three: Read the official notification carefully and go to the fourth option.

Step four: Before applying you can read the eligibility and the other categories for the application.

The application fee for SC, ST and PWD is Rs. 150 and for all others is Rs. 700.

The selection process for the IDBI SO recruitment will comprise of preliminary screening based on the eligibility criteria, candidate's qualifications, experience, etc. submitted online. Only such candidates will be called for Group Discussion (GD) and/ or Personnel Interview (PI).

