IDBI Assistant Manager Exam Today

IDBI Assistant Manager exam is being held today (July 28).

For admissions to Manipal School of Banking and further appointment as Assistant Manager, IDBI is conducting the exam today. The exam is a gateway for bank job aspirants who upon selection can join IDBI as Assistant Manager. The exam was initially scheduled for July 21 and was then deferred by a week. IDBI will select candidates on the basis of online test and personal interview. Candidates who qualify the online test will be eligible to appear for the personal interview.

The online test, which is being held today, comprises questions from Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness. The exam carries a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt the paper.

"While the number of candidates to be called for interview will be at the discretion of IDBI Bank, adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by the Bank, will be called for Interview. During interview the candidates will have the option to answer the questions in Hindi or English," reads the job notification.

Only those candidates who qualify the interview will be considered for the final merit list.

IDBI had also conducted pre exam training for the candidates belonging to SC/ ST / OBC categories. The training was held for six consecutive days.

IDBI Bank has signed a MoU with Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (MGES), Bengaluru to provide training in Banking and Finance to prospective candidates aspiring to join IDBI Bank as Assistant Manager Grade 'A'. Candidates selected through this process can take admissions at Manipal School of Banking, Bengaluru for 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) which comprises of 9 months of classroom studies at MGES, Bengaluru and 3 months Internship at IDBI Bank's Branches.

After the successful completion of the course, the candidates will be awarded PGDBF from Manipal University and will be inducted into IDBI Bank as Assistant Manager Grade 'A' subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria.

