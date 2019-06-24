IDBI Bank Begins Online Application For PGDBF Programme

IDBI recruitment 2019: IDBI to recruit 600 candidates through PGDBF programme

IDBI Bank has begun the application process for 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF). The programme comprises of 9 months of classroom studies at MGES, Bengaluru and 3 months Internship at IDBI Bank's Branches. IDBI will select 600 candidates for admission to the programme. At the end of the course, candidates will be awarded PGDBF from Manipal University and will be inducted into IDBI Bank as Assistant Manager Grade 'A'. The selection process will comprise of Online Test followed by personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test.

The last date to complete application process is July 3, 2019. The online test will tentatively be held on July 21, 2019.

Graduates with a degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the programme. Candidates must be older than 21 years and younger than 28 years. The cut-off date for determining age limit is June 1, 2019.

The online test will have four sections - Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/Economy/Banking Awareness. There would be 200 questions to be solved in 2 hours.

Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation, and General/Economy/Banking Awareness sections will have 60 questions each and English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude sections will have 40 questions each.

The programme fee for the course is Rs. 3,50,000 which shall be paid by the student in instalments as per a fixed schedule during the 1 year programme.

