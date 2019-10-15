ICAR National Eligibility Test (NET) In December. Registration Begins Today

ICAR NET 2019: Apply on or before November 4

The National Eligibility Test (NET) for determining the eligibility for lectureship in state agricultural universities and other agricultural universities under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will be held from December 9 to December 15. Online registration for the exam will begin today. The ICAR NET will be conducted by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB).

Candidates can apply on or before November 4.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be issued NET certificate from the ASRB and such candidates can apply for lecturers or assistant professors in the universities.

The exam will be computer based and will have 150 marks in total. It will be held at 32 exam centres. Candidates have to score minimum 75% in the ICAR NET to qualify. The pass mark for candidates belonging to OBC category and SC/ ST/ Divyang categories are 67.5% and 60%, respectively.

The question paper will be in English and Hindi. The standard of the question paper will be of Master's degree.

There is no upper age limit for the exam, however candidates must have attained 21 years of age as on July 1.

Candidates with Master's degree in the concerned discipline and specialization are eligible to take the ICAR NET. The exam is held for 57 agriculture and allied disciplines.

