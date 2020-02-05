IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Main Exam Result Released

IBPS SO main exam result has been released on the official website

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for the main examination held for recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO). IBPS SO main exam was held on January 25, 2020.

Candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Main exam will be able to download their result from the official website till February 11, 2020.

To view and download the IBPS SO result, candidates would need to login to their account using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS SO main exam will be called for the final round of selection - interview.

While IBPS has released the result status for candidates, their individual scores will not be released before the interview process is over.

"Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview," says IBPS SO recruitment notice.

IBPS SO recruitment is announced every year. Through these exams, IBPS selects and recommends candidates for appointment in nationalized banks as Specialist Officers (Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari). For 2019, IBPS had announced 1,163 SO vacancies.

