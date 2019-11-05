IBPS Releases Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment Notice For 1,163 Vacancies

IBPS SO recruitment notice released for 1,163 vacancies

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released recruitment notification for Specialist Officer (SO) posts. The online application process will begin on November 6 and conclude on November 26. The selection process includes a preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The preliminary exam will be conducted in December.

The eligibility criteria for IBPS SO posts vary according to the post. Candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notice for details on eligibility before applying for the IBPS SO recruitment.

Through IBPS SO recruitment, candidates will be selected for empanelment as Specialist Officer with 17 nationalized banks.

The number of vacancies available is 1,163. The post-wise break-up of vacancies is given below:

IT Officer Scale I - 76

Agricultural Field officer (Scale I) - 670

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) - 27

Law Officer (Scale I) - 60

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) - 20

Marketing Officer (Scale I) - 310

The examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, preliminary and main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.