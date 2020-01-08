IBPS SO Prelim Result Announced; What's Next

IBPS SO prelim exam result was announced yesterday evening

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the prelim exam result for Specialist Officer recruitment yesterday. The result is available on the Official IBPS website. Candidates can view and download their result till January 13. Candidates who have qualified the IBPS SO prelim exam will have to appear for the IBPS SO Main exam.

The IBPS SO Main exam is scheduled on January 25, 2020. The main exam will also be computer-based and objective in nature.

The main exam will be held separately for Rajbhasha Adhikari post and all other posts separately. IBPS is conducting this exam for selection of eligible candidates for six designations - Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer, and Rajbhasha Adhikari.

The IBPS SO Main exam for Rajbhasha Adhikari will also have a descriptive element. The exam will be of 60 minutes duration in which 30 minutes are allotted to Objective and 30 minutes are allotted to Descriptive part. The objective part will have 45 questions and the descriptive part will have 2 questions.

For all other posts, the main exam will be of 45 minutes duration. There will be 60 objective questions to test a candidate's professional knowledge. The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi.

"Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test of Online Main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview," says IBPS SO recruitment notice.

