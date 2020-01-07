IBPS Announces Prelim Exam Result For Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment

IBPS SO Prelim exam result released on the official website

IBPS SO prelim exam result has been released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam held for Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment can check their result now. Those who have qualified in the prelim exam will now sit for the IBPS SO main exam which is scheduled on January 25. The Institute will release the score card for the IBPS SO prelim exam later. The score card will be released on the official website as well.

Candidates who appeared for the exam, can check their IBPS SO prelim result by following the steps given below:

Step One: Go to official website, 'ibps.in'.

Step two: Click on the SO prelim result link.

Step three: Enter your registration id and password correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

IBPS SO Prelim Result: Check Here

The Main examination will test a candidate's professional knowledge in their respective fields. The last stage in the selection process is Personal Interview.

IBPS held the SO prelim exam on December 28 and December 29, 2019. The prelim exam was of 2 hours duration and the test had three sections. There were 150 questions carrying total 125 marks.

IBPS had announced total 1,163 vacancies available with participating banks. IBPS SO recruitment process is conducted for 6 different posts which include I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer posts.

