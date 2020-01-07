IBPS To Announce Prelim Exam Result For SO Recruitment Today

IBPS SO 2019 prelim exam result will be released today at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce Specialist Officer preliminary exam result today. A message on the IBPS website says that SO prelim exam result will be announced by late evening today. Candidates who appeared in the exam will need their registration number and password to check their result.

IBPS SO prelim exam was held on December 28 and December 29, 2019.

The prelim exam was of 2 hours duration and the test had three sections. There were 150 questions carrying total 125 marks. The pattern, however, for the preliminary exam was different for different posts.

The Prelim exam for Law officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari consisted of the following tests - English Language, Reasoning, and General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry.

The prelim exam for all other posts had Quantitative Aptitude test instead of General Awareness test.

IBPS had announced SO recruitment for 6 different posts which include I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer posts. The number of vacancies announced under this recruitment was 1,163.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will appear for IBPS SO Main exam which will tentatively be held on January 25, 2020. The Main examination will test a candidate's professional knowledge in their respective fields. The last stage in the selection process is Personal Interview.

Click here for more Jobs News