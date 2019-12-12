IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card Out

IBPS SO admit cards have been released for the preliminary examination.

IBPS SO admit cards have been released for the preliminary examination which is scheduled to be held on December 28 and December 29. Candidates who had registered for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment exam can download the admit card from the official website ibps.in using their registration details and date of birth as logins.

Download Admit Card

This year IBPS would fill 1,163 specialist officer posts (IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer) in various nationalized banks. Candidates would be selected through preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The IBPS SO prelims would be the screening test for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on January 25.

The preliminary exam would have questions from English language, reasoning and General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry (for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari posts) and Quantitative Aptitude (for other posts).

The SO prelims result will be declared in January 2020.

Click here for more Jobs News