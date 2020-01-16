IBPS SO Main Exam On January 25

IBPS SO 2019 prelims result out, main exam admit card released

IBPS SO main exam will be held on January 25. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam held in December are eligible to appear for the IBPS SO main exam and candidates who qualify this exam will be shortlisted for the final round of selection, which is the interview round. Admit cards for the IBPS SO main exam has been released online. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam, result of which was announced on January 14, can download the admit card for the main exam from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Download IBPS SO Admit Card

The result of the main exam will be announced in February.

IBPS SO recruitment is announced every year. Through these exams, IBPS selects and recommends candidates for appointment in nationalized banks as Specialist Officers (Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari).

The main exam would assess the professional knowledge of the candidate. For Rajabhasha Adhikari officer post the test would be both objective and descriptive in nature.

"For the Online Main Examination the duration of the examination is 45 minutes/ 60 minutes, candidates may be required to be at the venue for about 2 hours or more including the time required for completion of various formalities such as verification and collection of various requisite documents, logging in, giving of instructions etc.," said the IBPS in the exam notice for SO recruitment.

Click here for more Jobs News