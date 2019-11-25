IBPS Specialist officer Application To Conclude Tomorrow

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the application window for Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment tomorrow. Candidates, who have completed the IBPS SO application process, will be allowed to edit their application forms till tomorrow. After completion of the application process, candidates will be able to take a print out of their application forms till December 11, 2019.

IBPS SO 2019 recruitment is for 6 different posts which include I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer posts.

The online preliminary exam for selection of candidates will be held on December 28 and December 29, 2019. The admit cards for the IBPS SO prelim exam will be released in December. The main exam for qualified candidates will be held on January 25, 2020.

The prelim exam will be of 2 hours duration and the test will have three sections. There will be 150 questions carrying total 125 marks. The pattern, however, for the preliminary exam will be different for different posts.

The Prelim exam for Law officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari will have the following tests - English Language, Reasoning, and General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry.

The prelim exam for all other posts will have Quantitative Aptitude test instead of General Awareness test.

Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks which will be decided by IBPS.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.