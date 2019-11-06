IBPS SO Recruitment Begins For 1,163 Vacancies

IBPS would select candidates for the SO posts through preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

IBPS SO 2019 recruitment has begun. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had announced the recruitment details for Specialist Officer (SO) post on November 5. This year SO 1,163 vacancies have been announced, by the banking personnel selection body, in 17 nationalised banks. Candidates with graduation and / or postgraduation degrees in the relevant disciplines, within 20-30 years of age, are eligible to apply for the recruitment.



The preliminary exam would have questions from English language, reasoning and General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry (for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari posts) and Quantitative Aptitude (for other posts).

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam would be eligible to take the main exam, which will assess the professional knowledge of the candidate. "Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test of online main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interview," reads the notice released by IBPS.

The total marks allotted for interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40%.

The last date to apply for IBPS SO recruitment is November 26.

