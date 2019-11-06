IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Vacancies Drops To Lowest In 4 Years

IBPS SO recruitment begins in November every year.

Banking personnel selection body, IBPS, has released the details of the 9th IBPS SO recruitment on November 5. The number of SO or Specialist Officer vacancies, as notified by IBPS, in 17 nationalised banks is the lowest figure in 4 years.

In 2016, IBPS SO recruitment was held for filling up 4,122 vacancies-the highest in 4 years and one of the highest so far.

IBPS SO recruitment begins in November every year. The recruitment process which involves two exams and one round of interview continues till April.

Through this recruitment IBPS selects candidates for appointment to the various scale 1 posts-- IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer.

Candidates with graduation and / or postgraduation degrees in the relevant disciplines take the exam and undergo three selection rounds to be selected to the respective posts.

For IT Officer post, a post which is deemed to be fit for BTech graduates, 76 vacancies have been announced which is way lower than 219 vacancies announced last year.

In the SO recruitment, every year, the highest number of vacancies is announced for Agricultural Field Officer post for which graduates in agriculture and allied sciences are eligible. In fact, this is one of the major recruitment which is solely conducted for agriculture students. This year 670 vacancies have been announced as compared to 853 in 2018, 875 in 2017 and 2580 in 2016.

310 Marketing Officer posts are available for recruitment this year, for which MBA (Marketing) candidates are eligible.

Likewise, law graduates would compete for 60 vacancies which is available in 3 banks as per the data shared by IBPS.

Candidates with Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law who are eligible for HR/ Personnel Officer post can apply for 20 vacancies available in Corporation Bank and Union Bank of India.

Those with Masters' in Hindi/ Sanskrit, eligible for Rajbhasha Adhikari, can apply against 27 vacancies.

Details of the vacancies have been acquired from the IBPS SO 2019 notification.

Every year close to 1.5 crore candidates register for various exams conducted by the IBPS which includes bank officer and clerk recruitment.

