The IBPS RRB main exam for Officer Scale I was conducted today and the main exam for Office Assistant will be conducted on November 12, 2017.
Apart from the IBPS RRB officer scale I main examination, IBPS also held single level examination for Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III posts today.
IBPS RRB PO Mains 2017: Read Exam Analysis And Review Here
IBPS RRB main examinations were held today with the question paper having the following sections - Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language, and Computer Knowledge. Candidates were given the option to answer questions from either English Language section or Hindi Language section.
IBPS RRB PO Mains Analysis And Review
Bankersadda.com analysed the whole sections from the IBPS RRB PO Mains exam which was conducted today with this:
Numerical Ability - Difficult
Hindi Language - Moderate
English Language - Moderate
Reasoning - Difficult
General Awareness - Easy-Moderate
Computer Knowledge - Easy
According to bankersadda.com, the pattern of English Language section was completely changed.
IBPS RRB Exam Process
For Officer Scale II and III, IBPS conducts a single exam. Candidates who qualify for the single exam are called for an interview.
In case of Officer Scale I, Preliminary exam is followed by a Main exam which is then followed by a personal interview.
In case of recruitment for Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the selection process involves preliminary exam and main exam. Candidates are selected as per the vacancies available with the RRBs.
Click here for more Jobs News