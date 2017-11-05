IBPS RRB PO Mains 2017: Read Exam Analysis And Review Here Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has held the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2017 bank recruitment exam today.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has held the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2017 bank recruitment exam today and according to the feedbacks from the candidates and the portals, the exam was moderate in its difficulty level. Overall, according to bankersadda.com, the exam was of a Moderate- Difficult Level level. It also said the the level of Numerical Ability and Reasonining papers were surprising to many students, and General Awareness and Computers papers were a sigh of relief.

The IBPS RRB main exam for Officer Scale I was conducted today and the main exam for Office Assistant will be conducted on November 12, 2017.



Apart from the IBPS RRB officer scale I main examination, IBPS also held single level examination for Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III posts today.

IBPS RRB main examinations were held today with the question paper having the following sections - Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language, and Computer Knowledge. Candidates were given the option to answer questions from either English Language section or Hindi Language section.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Analysis And Review



Bankersadda.com analysed the whole sections from the IBPS RRB PO Mains exam which was conducted today with this:



Numerical Ability - Difficult

Hindi Language - Moderate

English Language - Moderate

Reasoning - Difficult

General Awareness - Easy-Moderate

Computer Knowledge - Easy



According to bankersadda.com, the pattern of English Language section was completely changed.



IBPS RRB Exam Process



For Officer Scale II and III, IBPS conducts a single exam. Candidates who qualify for the single exam are called for an interview.



In case of Officer Scale I, Preliminary exam is followed by a Main exam which is then followed by a personal interview.



In case of recruitment for Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the selection process involves preliminary exam and main exam. Candidates are selected as per the vacancies available with the RRBs.



