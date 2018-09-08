IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims Result Out: What's Next?

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims Result Out: Whats Next?

IBPS RRB result 2018: IBPS has released the prelims result for Officer Scale 1 post yesterday (September 7, 2018). The result is, still, available online on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates can download the result from the website till September 13. Candidates who had appeared for the have qualified the prelims shall appear for the main exam. The admit card for which will be released in September and the examination will be conducted on September 30 (for Officer Scale I) and on October 7, 2018 (for Office Assistant).

Candidates should start preparation for the main exam.

The admit card for the main exam will be released soon.

'For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority,' says IBPS.

'There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question,' clarifies the recruiting body about penalty marking in main exam.

Candidates should obtain minimum score in the main exam to be qualified for the interview round. Number of candidates to be shortlisted for interview will be thrice the available vacancies in each category.

Meanwhile, for IBPS PO 2018 online registration has just been over. There are a total of 4102 PO vacancies to be filled through this recruitment process. The call letter for IBPS PO preliminary exam will be released in October 2018 and the preliminary exam will be conducted on October 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2018.

