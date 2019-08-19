IBPS Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Officer, Office Assistant Exam: What’s Next?

IBPS RRB officer, office assistant exam concludes this week: whats next?

The preliminary exam for the selection of Officers and Office Assistants in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will conclude this week. The exam is being conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). This is the 8th edition of the exam which is commonly referred to as the IBPS RRB exam.

In this recruitment, IBPS selects candidates for Officer scale 1, Officer scale 2, Officer scale 3 and Office Assistant posts. While there will be a single exam for Officer scale 2 and 3 posts, there will be two exams for other posts.

There will be no interview for the Office Assistant post.

IBPS had scheduled the exam for Officer scale 1 and Office Assistant posts over a span of 6 days in various shifts. The exam will conclude on August 25.

While result for the Officer scale 1 prelims is expected in August, the result for Office Assistant post will be declared next month.

The exam for Officer scale 2 and Officer scale 3 posts and the main exam for Officer scale 1 post will be held on September 22.

The main exam for Office Assistant selection will be held on September 29.

The provisional allotment for all the posts will conclude in January 2020.

