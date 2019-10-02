IBPS Declares RRB Office Assistant Result

IBPS RRB Office Assistant result declared @ ibps.in: Know how to check

IBPS RRB Office Assistant result has been declared. Candidates can check their result and download their score card from the official website ibps.in.

Check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result

For selection to the post of Office Assistant, IBPS will select candidates on the basis of two tier exams-preliminary and main. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam will be eligible to sit for the main exam.

After the main exam result is declared, candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs. "Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment," reads the job notice.

The main exam would comprise questions related to reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language and numerical ability. The exam would have a total of 200 questions and carry maximum of 200 marks. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt the exam.

Graduates between 18-28 years of age (age varies for candidates belonging to reserved categories) were eligible to take the preliminary exam for office assistant selection.

