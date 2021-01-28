IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Exam Marks Released

IBPS has released the marks of RRB Office Assistant preliminary exam.

The IBPS has released the marks obtained by the candidates in the preliminary exam held for selection of Office Assistant post in Regional Rural Banks (RRB). The IBPS RRB exam marks is available at the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Result

The result of this exam was declared on January 21.

Candidates who have qualified in this exam will appear for the main exam on February 20. "Provisionally shortlisted candidates for the online main exam are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website for details and updates," the banking personnel selection body has said.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Score Calculation

The main exam will be objective type. The exam would have questions from reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language and numericals. The exam would carry 200 questions and 200 marks in total.

For selection to Office Assistant post in the regional rural banks, the IBPS has said in the notification that, "each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment."

