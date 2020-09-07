IBPS Postpones RRB Preliminary Exam

IBPS RRB preliminary exam has been postponed.

IBPS RRB preliminary exam has been postponed. The exam which was scheduled to begin from September 12 has been deferred. This was the preliminary exam for selection to Officers and Office assistant in regional rural banks (RRBs). The exam was scheduled to be held for five days.

On the exam dates, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified that, "due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRB-IX on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020. Revised dates will be posted on authorised IBPS Website. Candidates are requested to visit the authorised website www.ibps.in regularly."

Through this exam candidates will be selected to Officer and Office Assistant posts in a total of 43 RRBs.

For selection to Officer scale 1 and Office Assistant, this will be one of the two exams. Candidates who qualify this will be shortlisted for the main exam. For selection to Officer scale 2 and 3 there will be a single exam.

For selection of Officers, there will be an interview round as well.

RRB exam is one of the important exams conducted by the IBPS in addition to exams for probationary officer, clerk and specialist officer. Lakhs of candidates participate in this exam.

