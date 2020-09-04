IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam Next Week, Admit Card Awaited

IBPS RRB exam will be held on September 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26.

IBPS RRB preliminary exam will begin on September 12. The exam will be held for five days till September 26. Admit cards for the IBPS RRB exam can be expected soon. IBPS had earlier scheduled the exam in August, however, later it re-scheduled it to September.

The IBPS conducts exam for selection of officers and office assistants in Regional Rural Banks (RRB). This is one of the important exams conducted by the IBPS in addition to probationary officer, clerk and specialist officer in which lakhs of candidates participated.

On the exam day, IBPS has asked candidates to report on the exact time as will be mentioned in the admit card. To avoid crowding IBPS has set different reporting times for candidates.

This time, IBPS will not display the seating arrangement outside the exam hall. As a general practice following during exams, seating arrangement is printed and pasted on a display board at the gate of the centre. Candidates check their room number after entering the exam centre. This time IBPS will stop following this in order to ensure that social distancing is maintained among candidates. Seating place will be intimated to candidates at the exam centre.

Few candidates are demanding to postpone the IBPS RRB exam in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, IBPS has not notified about delaying the exams further. If the exams will not be postponed, IBPS is likely to release the admit cards very soon.

