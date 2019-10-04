IBPS Releases RRB Office Assistant Prelim Exam Score Card

IBPS RRB Clerk 2019: Score card released for RRB Office Assistant post

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores for candidates who appeared in the Prelim exam conducted for recruitment on Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for Regional Rural Banks (RRB). The score cards will be available for download till October 20, 2019. IBPS had released RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) prelim exam result on October 2, 2019.

Candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelim exam can now login to their account and download their score cards.

Meanwhile, IBPS has already released the admit cards for the RRB Office Assistant Main exam. The selection process for Office Assistant post is a two-step process. Candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of marks scored in the Main examination.

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main exam will be of 2 hours duration. It will be objective in nature. There will be five sections or tests in the question paper - Reasoning, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge, English Language/Hindi language, and Numerical Ability.

Candidates can answer any one, either English Language questions of Hindi Language Questions.

"Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment."

