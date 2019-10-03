IBPS RRB 2019: main exam admit card released for Office Assistant post

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for IBPS RRB Main exam for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post. IBPS will be holding the exam in computer-based mode on October 20, 2019. The admit cards will be available for download till the day of the exam. IBPS has also released an information handout for candidates who would be appearing in the main examination.

Candidates who qualified the IBPS RRB prelim exam for Office Assistant post will appear for the main examination. They can download their main exam admit card from the official website using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. Candidates can also download their admit card from this link here.

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main exam will be of 2 hours duration. It will be objective in nature. There will be five sections in the question paper - Reasoning, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge, English Language/Hindi language, and Numerical Ability.

Candidates can answer any one, either English Language questions of Hindi Language Questions.

The question paper will be in English and local language (under which application is registered). The questions will appear in English and in the selected regional language. As per the information handout released by the IBPS, "In case of any discrepancy between the English and translated version/language. The translated version/language shall be deemed as reference and English version shall prevail."

