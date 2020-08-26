IBPS: 1.45 Crore Candidates Registered For Various Exams In 2019-2020

For IBPS PO, clerk, SO, RRB exams 1.45 crore applications were received.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has said that in 2019-2020 it had received 1.45 crore applications for various exams. IBPS conducts exams for selecting bank officers, clerks and specialist officers through IBPS PO, IBPS clerk, IBPS SO exams, respectively. It also conducts exams for the regional rural banks which is known as the IBPS RRB exam.

The bank personnel selection test conducting agency holds exams round the year for lakhs of candidates at a time in about 200 cities.

Before the commencement of the exams, it provides training to candidates belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribes and minority communities in order to make them acquainted with the exam process. Thus year, however, it might not conduct the training if situation is not safe.

IBPS conducts computer based exams.

Selection to the posts is done through exams held successively.

This year, though it had to reschedule few exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has already begun the recruitment process. The registration for probationary officers will end today. The preliminary exam will be held in October. IBPS selects candidates for officer posts through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

The exams for selection of officers and office assistant in regional rural banks will be held in September. The clerk recruitment has not begun yet. As per the exam date sheet given by the IBPS, the preliminary exam for clerk posts will be held on December 12, 13 and 19.

With the formation of the National Recruitment Agency, which was approved by the union cabinet last week, the preliminary exams that are conducted by the IBPS will be done by the agency. IBPS will only the main exam and interview.

Click here for more Jobs News