Common Exam For Government Jobs To Be Held In 12 Languages: Centre

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The common eligibility test (CET) for government jobs will be conducted in 12 Indian languages to begin with while gradually other languages in the 8th schedule of the Constitution will also be included, the government said. "This would greatly facilitate people from different parts of the country to take the exam and have an equal opportunity of being selected," it said.

The Common Eligibility Test will have no correlation or incompatibility with the rules of recruitment like domicile etc., followed by certain states or Union Territories, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry has said.

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) was approved at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The agency will be formed to streamline recruitment exams in the country. With the formation of this agency instead of multiple exams, candidates will appear for a single test based on which recruitment organisations will shortlist candidates for further selection.

NRA will conduct computer based preliminary recruitment exam for 20 government organisations in which close to 3 crore candidates are expected to appear. In the initial phase, exams for staff selection commission (SSC), institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS) and railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will be held.

The score will be valid for three years.

There will be no restriction in the number of attempts subject to the upper age limit of the recruitment.

The best score obtained will be considered for the recruitment purpose.

Click here for more Jobs News