NRA Test Score Can Be Used By States, Union Territories: Jitendra Singh

NRA score can be used by states and union territories, says Jitendra Singh

The marks obtained in the test conducted by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) can also be used by the states and union territories, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said. The NRA was approved by the Union Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The agency would conduct a common eligibility test (CET) on behalf of 20 government organisations for non-gazatted posts. In the initial phase, it will conduct exams for Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Jitendra Singh, said that apart from states and union territories the CET score could be shared with public sector undertakings. He said later it can be also be shared with the private sector. This, he said, would actually help to save the cost and time spent on recruitment, while at the same time also be convenient and cost-effective for the young job aspirants.

Common Eligibility Test by #NationalRecruitmentAgency can be shared with recruiting agencies in State & UT Govts, PSUs & also Pvt Sector. This would save cost and time spent on recruitment, also convenient & cost-effective for young job aspirants. A win-win arrangement for both. pic.twitter.com/8Us7RBG4iA — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 22, 2020

Eventually, this could prove a win-win arrangement both for the employer as well as employee, he added.

For this, an arrangement in the form of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) could be done, Mr Singh said. Most of the Chief Ministers are also quite enthusiastic and favourable to adopt this reform, he also said adding that many states have expressed their inclination to be a part of the sharing arrangement of CET score.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh government had announced to consider CET score for job selection a day after the NRA was approved. "We have already decided that only the youth of the state will be entitled to government jobs in Madhya Pradesh. Now you will also get rid of unnecessary expenses and traffic due to repeated examinations," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said.

To begin with, the CET will be held in 12 Indian languages, Mr Singh said.

