IBPS PO Admit Card Released, Exam Begins On October 3

IBPS PO admit card has been released. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download it from the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS PO exam will be held on October 3, 10 and 11. This is the preliminary exam for selection of Probationary Officers (PO) in nationalised banks. Candidates who qualify this exam will appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held in November.

IBPS PO Admit Card Download

IBPS conducts PO recruitment exam every year. This year, it will select and recommend candidates to fill 1,167 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab and Sind Bank.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to set up a recruitment agency, which will be known as the national recruitment agency or NRA, to conduct the preliminary exams of IBPS, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs).

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that the NRA will start conducting exams from September 2021.

With this, as per the objectives set by the government for running the new agency, a common test will be held for graduate level jobs like IBPS PO and SSC CGL and candidates who qualify the test will undergo further selection tests which will be conducted by the respective agencies.

