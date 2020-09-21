National Recruitment Agency Expected To Conduct Exams From September 2021: Jitendra Singh

NRA CET expected to begin functioning from September 2021.

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is likely to start conducting common eligibility test (CET) from September 2021, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, in reply to questions asked on the NRA, said that the agency will only conduct preliminary screening of candidates and the final recruitment will be done through domain specific examinations or tests by the respective recruiting bodies. Initially NRA will conduct exams for Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

To the question asked about the purpose of setting up the NRA, Mr Singh said, "NRA has been set up to provide the same platform to all candidates at the nearest district headquarter and with a view to set a new standard of equity and inclusiveness in recruitment."

The CET will be computer based.

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the establishment of NRA in August.

Meanwhile, railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will conduct exam for selection to NTPC, group D and other posts in December. Over 2.4 crore applications have been received by the RRBs.

The SSC will announce the schedule of CGL, CHSL and other exams tomorrow.

IBPS is currently conducting the recruitment test for regional rural banks. It has already completed registration for probationary officer and clerk recruitment. These exams are scheduled in October and December.

