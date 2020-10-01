IBPS PO Recruitment Test Begins On October 3, Know Exam Day Rules

IBPS PO preliminary exam begins on October 3.

The Institute for Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), will conduct tests for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) in nationalised banks on October 3, 10 and 11. This exam will be a screening test for the main exam which is scheduled to be held in November. IBPS conducts the exam every year to fill PO vacancies in nationalised banks. This common bank recruitment test comprises a preliminary exam, a main exam and interview.

IBPS PO Exam Guidelines

IBPS PO Exam Day Rules

Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the admit card, IBPS has notified.

Seat arrangement will not be displayed at the exam centre. Candidates will be informed about their seats at the time of entry

Candidates are allowed to carry transparent water bottle, hand sanitizer, pen, admit card, photo ID.

Candidates should wear masks and gloves

Candidate are required to maintain safe social distance with one another

Candidate should have Aarogya Setu App installed on mobile phone

Verification and registration of candidates will be done through photo capture

This year the IBP PO exam will be held to fill 1,167 vacancies in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab and Sind Bank.

Usually IBPS gives pre-exam training to candidates before commencing the selection tests. This year, however, it could not conduct the training due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures which were announced to contain the spread of the infection.

As per the schedule set by the IBPS, the allotment process for PO post is likely to be over within April 2021.

IBPS PO result will be declared within October-November.

